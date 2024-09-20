Big news emerges about Cris Collinsworth’s future at NBC

Cris Collinsworth appears to be going … absolutely nowhere.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported Thursday that the longtime NBC broadcaster Collinsworth is working on a new deal with the network that will keep him around through the 2029-30 season. Collinsworth’s current contract with NBC runs through 2026, but this expected new deal would tack on an additional four years.

Marchand adds that Collinsworth, who is making roughly $12.5 million a year, is now in line to call two more Super Bowls for the network (NBC is set to broadcast the Super Bowl in 2025-26 and in 2029-30 as part of a rotation with CBS, FOX, and ABC).

The former All-Pro wide receiver Collinsworth, 65, first joined NBC in 1990. In 2009, he succeeded John Madden as the color commentator on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” working next to play-by-play analyst Al Michaels. Collinsworth now works in the “SNF” booth with Mike Tirico doing play-by-play (Michaels left for Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” in 2022).

Football fans tend to have mixed feelings about Collinsworth, especially when he gives some of his more cringeworthy hot takes. But NBC is clearly plenty satisfied with Collinsworth’s performance and is now set to keep him around through the end of the decade.