Falcons took brutal swipe at Ohio State on Twitter

The Atlanta Falcons decided to be real menaces to society over the weekend.

Ohio State nearly pulled off the upset of the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday’s thrilling CFP semifinal game. Unfortunately though, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a late 50-yard field goal attempt (that would have given his team the win) … by about 72 nautical miles.

NOAH RUGGLES MISSES IT FOR THE WIN 🤯 COLLEGE. KICKERS.pic.twitter.com/mWUqoyGlBh — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) January 1, 2023

The semifinal game was played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which then hosted a game Sunday between the Atlanta Falcons (their usual tenant) and the Arizona Cardinals. That Falcons-Cardinals game ended with Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo converting a 21-yard field goal as time expired to give the Falcons a 20-19 victory.

The Falcons tweeted out a video clip of Koo’s game-winner with the brutal caption, “This is how you make a game-winning field goal at @MBStadium.”

Atlanta Falcons out here catching bodies 😂 pic.twitter.com/UdCsTK6zQA — Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) January 1, 2023

It appears that the Falcons ultimately thought better of their jab as the tweet had been deleted by Monday. But that was still a pretty cruel swipe to take at a college kid (especially since the Falcons themselves are tied for last place in their division at 6-10 this season).

If Ruggles and Ohio State decide that they want to return fire at the Falcons, there is plenty of material to choose from there.