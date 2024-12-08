Fans made same comment about Georgia and the CFP

 Skip to main content
December 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Longhorns 22-19 in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday night to win the SEC championship, and fans were all saying the same thing afterwards.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was injured on the final play of the first half and only played one play thereafter. Despite being 11-2 and winning the SEC title game, fans were saying that Georgia should be left out of the College Football Playoff based on the precedent that was set when Florida State was left out last season due to Jordan Travis’ injury.

The whole matter is more humorous than anything else.

For one, the playoff field has expanded to 12 teams, unlike last season when only four made it. Secondly, one could argue that Georgia’s offense actually looked better with Gunner Stockton at quarterback in the game than it did with Beck. Third, we all know that the CFP won’t leave out an SEC team. The Bulldogs might even be trying to get a first-round bye in the CFP too.

