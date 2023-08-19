Ex-Florida teammate taunted virgin Tim Tebow with photos of naked girls

Tim Tebow got married in 2020 and presumably left his virginity behind at that time. But well before then, his personal sex life was the topic of national conversation after it was revealed that he would not be having sex until marriage.

Tebow was mocked by some over his choice. He was even taunted by at least one teammate after the news was made public.

The late-2000s Florida Gators are the subject of an upcoming Netflix docuseries called “Untold: Swamp Kings” that is set to be released on August 23. In the documentary, Brandon Spikes, who was a star linebacker for the team, said that he would test out Tebow to see if the virginity claims were real. Spikes said he would show Tebow photos of naked women on his phone to see the quarterback’s reaction.

“I just wanted to see if he was real,” Spikes said via the New York Post. “So I would like, you know, maybe have a picture, a nude picture on my phone or something and show it to him just to see how he would react.

“He was like, ‘Come on man! Like, you really get a man uncomfortable!’” Spikes said, “And I was like, ‘Oh, he’s serious.’”

Spikes was an eventual second-round pick in the NFL and apparently was convinced by Tebow’s reactions that the virginity claims were real.

Tebow got engaged to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2019 and the two were married a year later. Tebow remains a devout Christian.