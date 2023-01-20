Florida makes decision on Jaden Rashada’s Letter of Intent

The Florida Gators have made a decision about Jaden Rashada’s Letter of Intent.

Rashada signed his National Letter of Intent on signing day last month, but there were reports a week ago saying that he was going to request his release. He ended up doing so this week.

Florida had to make a decision about whether they would release him, and they did.

On3 reported Friday that the Gators have released Rashada.

Florida has released Jaden Rashada from his National Letter of Intent. He is now the top unsigned quarterback in the 2023 cycle. https://t.co/KWQJmvoOWk — Pete Nakos (@Pete_Nakos96) January 20, 2023

The question for Rashada now is what he will do next. He returned to his home in Pittsburg, Calif. and has time to find a new school before the fall. But the 5-star quarterback is getting close to being too late to enroll in a school for this semester, which could hurt his development ahead of his freshman season.

Rashada already has one visit set up.