Mike Hart suffered seizure on Michigan sideline

FOX on Saturday provided a health update on Mike Hart, who was carted off the field during the first quarter of Michigan’s game against Indiana at Bloomington.

According to FOX, Hart suffered a seizure on the sideline. The 36-year-old coach was taken to the hospital.

Players from both teams went down to their knees after Hart collapsed on the sideline. The Michigan coach was taken off the field on a stretcher.

FOX reporter Jenny Taft reported that Hart spoke to Michigan players at halftime to reassure them about his health.

"Right now the message is 'Win this for Coach Hart.'"@JennyTaft shares her conversation she had with @UMichFootball's Jim Harbaugh at the half ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hlBzjtNrxF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

“The team did hear from Mike Hart in the locker room. He wanted to tell them that he is doing OK, he is with them in spirit,” Taft said.

Hart played running back at Michigan and was hired by his alma mater as their running backs coach last year. He serves as the team’s run game coordinator in addition to being the running backs coach.

Prior to returning to Michigan, Hart coached at Indiana from 2017-2020.