Gary Patterson to help a new Texas school

Gary Patterson is continuing his coaching tour around Texas, and TCU fans feel even more uncomfortable about the latest stop.

Patterson has been hired by Baylor head coach Dave Aranda as a senior level strategic consultant, according to a report from Colt Barber of SicEm365. The 63-year-old’s duties will include breaking down upcoming opponents and self-scouting Baylor throughout the season.

Patterson is best known for his tenure as the head coach at TCU, which lasted 21-plus seasons from 2000-2021. He went 181-79 during that span and led the Horned Frogs to 10 bowl victories.

Baylor, of course, is TCU’s biggest rival. Patterson went 10-4 against the Bears during his time at TCU, winning five of the last six against his Big 12 rival.

Patterson last worked as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian at Texas in 2022. He took a season off in 2023. It will look incredibly strange to see him in green and gold.