Georgia announces sad family news about Kirby Smart

The Georgia Bulldogs announced some sad personal news about coach Kirby Smart on Saturday.

Smart’s father Sonny died early Saturday, the school announced. Sonny Smart fell and fractured his hip while walking around New Orleans on Dec. 31 and died after complications from the resulting surgery. In a statement, the school said Sonny “fought valiantly but was unable to overcome his injuries.”

Praying for the Smart family. An official statement from UGA on Sonny Smart’s passing: pic.twitter.com/xtQJpHPC3A — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) January 4, 2025

Sonny was a successful high school football coach in his own right from 1988 to 2003. He was a regular figure at Georgia games after Kirby took over as head coach ahead of the 2016 season, and Kirby has also spoken at length about the influence his father had on him.

Sonny was in New Orleans to watch his son coach the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl. Georgia lost 23-10 to Notre Dame in a game that was postponed by a day following a terrorist attack in the city.