Graham Mertz suffers shoulder injury after breaking through tackles

November 18, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz suffers a shoulder injury

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz put his body on the line Saturday and paid the price against Missouri.

Mertz made several big plays for Florida against the No. 9-ranked Missouri side at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Perhaps the most impressive of Mertz’s moments Saturday came late in the third quarter. The Gators were down 23-21 and were facing 3rd-and-5 at their own 30. Mertz ran for an 11-yard gain after breaking through several tackles.

However, the play resulted in Mertz hurting his shoulder. He was forced to exit the field to get X-rays taken. He was later shown on the ESPN broadcast in an arm sling and did not return to the field.

Mertz went 14/21 for 183 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Florida ended up losing 33-31 thanks to a last-second field go from Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis.

Mertz’s injury casts doubt on his availability for Florida’s season-ending clash against Florida State next week.

The Florida State-Florida rivalry game may feature two backup QBs after Florida State star Jordan Travis suffered a gruesome injury in the Seminoles’ win over North Alabama.

