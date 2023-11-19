Graham Mertz suffers shoulder injury after breaking through tackles

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz put his body on the line Saturday and paid the price against Missouri.

Mertz made several big plays for Florida against the No. 9-ranked Missouri side at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Perhaps the most impressive of Mertz’s moments Saturday came late in the third quarter. The Gators were down 23-21 and were facing 3rd-and-5 at their own 30. Mertz ran for an 11-yard gain after breaking through several tackles.

GRAHAM MERTZ. THAT’S OUR QB. TAKE MY SHOULDER GRAHAM 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z2jM0We1Ce — Old Row Florida (@OldRowGators) November 19, 2023

However, the play resulted in Mertz hurting his shoulder. He was forced to exit the field to get X-rays taken. He was later shown on the ESPN broadcast in an arm sling and did not return to the field.

Mertz went 14/21 for 183 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Florida ended up losing 33-31 thanks to a last-second field go from Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis.

Mertz’s injury casts doubt on his availability for Florida’s season-ending clash against Florida State next week.

The Florida State-Florida rivalry game may feature two backup QBs after Florida State star Jordan Travis suffered a gruesome injury in the Seminoles’ win over North Alabama.