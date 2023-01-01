Report: Grayson McCall makes surprising transfer decision

Grayson McCall was widely viewed as one of the more attractive quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason, but the Coastal Carolina quarterback has made a surprising decision about his future.

McCall has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will return to Coastal Carolina, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. The move would appear to mean that McCall will ultimately stay with the Chanticleers for 2023.

Few, if any, saw this as a likely option after McCall entered the transfer portal last month. He had been set to visit a notable SEC school, giving an indication of the type of interest McCall was likely to receive, but that visit never happened.

McCall still has two seasons of eligibility remaining and threw for 2,633 yards and 24 touchdowns with two interceptions this season. He started for Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl last Tuesday, but did not finish the game after suffering an injury in the first half.