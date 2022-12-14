Top transfer QB takes visit to SEC school

Auburn is beginning a new era under Hugh Freeze, and they may now have a shot to land a top transfer quarterback.

Coastal Carolina star quarterback Grayson McCall announced this week that he will enter the transfer portal. According to Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, McCall is scheduled to visit with Auburn on Saturday.

McCall’s decision to transfer comes as Coastal Carolina is undergoing major upheaval. Former head coach Jamey Chadwell recently accepted the head coaching position at Liberty. McCall said he still intends to play for the Chanticleers in the Birmingham Bowl against East Carolina on Dec. 27.

Auburn will not be the only program interested in McCall. Despite being lightly recruited out of high school, he became a star at Coastal Carolina, most notably in 2020 when he led the team to an undefeated regular season. He was nominated for both the Davey O’Brien Award and Manning Award, which both recognize the nation’s best quarterback.

McCall went 26-3 at Coastal Carolina with a remarkable 72-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The red shirt junior should have plenty of options once he is officially in the portal.