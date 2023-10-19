Did Greg Schiano hint at Michigan sign-stealing during halftime interview?

News broke Thursday that the Michigan Wolverines are being investigated for a potential sign-stealing scheme, raising questions about what the team may have been doing and how long they have been doing it. One halftime interview from earlier in the season quickly garnered attention as people sought answers to those questions.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano’s halftime interview from his team’s Sept. 23 game against the Wolverines resurfaced on Thursday, with Schiano possibly alluding to something unusual going on. In the clip, Schiano suggested that there was “some stuff going on” that he did not elaborate on.

Greg Schiano at the half of the Rutgers Michigan game this year 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GslAoW55oz — Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) October 19, 2023

“There’s some stuff going on out there, so we just got to slow it down a little bit. There’s some things going on that aren’t right as well, so we’ll talk about how to handle it.”

At the time, Schiano seemed to be commenting on his team’s play, but the remarks take on a very different context in light of the NCAA’s investigation.

Reports suggested that at least two of Michigan’s 2023 opponents felt that the Wolverines had their play signs during their games. Rutgers may well have been one of them, at least based on what Schiano said here.

Rutgers trailed 14-7 at the time of Schiano’s interview. They wound up giving up 17 unanswered points in the second half and lost 31-7.