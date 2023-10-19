Michigan facing new NCAA investigation over potential sign stealing

The Michigan Wolverines are facing a new NCAA investigation over allegations that the team broke scouting rules to steal opponents’ signs.

The NCAA is investigating the Wolverines for violating rules about in-person scouting of future opponents, according to Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. The Big Ten confirmed in a statement that the NCAA had notified the conference that it “was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program,” and that the Wolverines’ future opponents had been notified.

According to the initial report, Michigan is being investigated for allegedly sending unnamed individuals to attend games of scheduled and possible opponents to try to gather information on the signs used to call offensive and defensive plays. Sign stealing is not explicitly prohibited under NCAA rules, but in-person scouting of opponents is prohibited. It is also illegal to use in-game electronics equipment to send information about stolen signs to players or coaches. It is not clear if Michigan may have done that.

Two teams that faced Michigan this season told Yahoo Sports that they became aware Michigan had their play signs.

These are obviously major allegations against the 6-0 Wolverines, who face Michigan State on Saturday. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was already being scrutinized by the NCAA for allegedly lying to investigators about potential recruiting violations, which led him to serve a school-imposed suspension at the start of the season in an attempt to stave off further NCAA discipline.