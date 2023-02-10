SEC commissioner takes another shot at Big Ten expansion

The SEC and Big Ten have both expanded their borders in recent years, and some of those moves have led to criticism. In the mind of SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, however, there is no comparison between what the SEC has done and what the Big Ten has opted to do.

Sankey took a shot at the Big Ten’s expansion on Friday on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning when asked about the geographical issues the newly-expanded SEC might face. The commissioner dismissed concerns about possible travel to and from the league’s new outpost in Austin, Tx. by pointing out that Big Ten schools will endure much longer trips to and from UCLA and USC.

"Our longest trip will be from Columbia, SC to Austin, Texas…. That's actually shorter than what will be the shortest trip for the LA schools when they move to the Big Ten" – @GregSankey on @macandcube — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) February 10, 2023

The Big Ten’s moves to add UCLA and USC certainly raised eyebrows, partly because of the travel involved. The league will now stretch from coast to coast, and that could make things taxing for some schools.

Sankey has not been shy about throwing shade at the Big Ten, as this is already the second time this year he has done so. His conference remains atop the college football world, so he might as well take some shots while things are going well.