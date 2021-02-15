Report: Gus Malzahn offered UCF head coach job

Could Gus Malzahn be back in the college football mix this fall?

Malzahn has been offered the head football coach job by UCF, according to Auburn Undercover and the Orlando Sentinel.

Central Florida has a vacancy after losing Josh Heupel to Tennessee last month. Heupel was poached by Tennessee, which is now led by former UCF athletic director Danny White.

New UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir likes Malzahn and made the former Auburn head coach his top target. Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State when Malzahn coached there in 2012.

Malzahn went 68-35 in eight seasons at Auburn. The 55-year-old was owed over $20 million from Auburn after they fired him.