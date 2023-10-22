Iowa fans throw trash on field after touchdown gets taken away

Iowa football fans were livid due to a controversial call late in their team’s loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Iowa trailed 12-10 with 1:41 left in the contest at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Golden Gophers punted from their own 17-yard line toward Hawkeyes punt returner Cooper DeJean.

DeJean took the football all the way to the end zone for what the home fans thought was a go-ahead touchdown. However, referees ruled that DeJean had signaled for a fair catch and spotted the football at the Hawkeyes’ 46 (video here).

Iowa fans began throwing trash and other debris onto the field after the officials’ ruling was announced.

Iowa fans throwing trash on the field pic.twitter.com/iWNDhJY6hb — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 21, 2023

Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill threw an interception on the ensuing drive that virtually ended the game. The final scored stood at 12-10 in favor of the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota’s win is their first in Kinnick Stadium since the turn of the millennium.

The loss drops Iowa to 6-2 after winning their last three contests. The Hawkeyes will look to avoid their first losing streak of the season next week against Northwestern.