Is Tate Martell likely to transfer to UNLV?

Tate Martell once again entered the NCAA’s transfer portal recently, meaning he will likely soon be enrolling at his third different school in four years. Is he headed to UNLV?

UNLV is considered the favorite to land Martell, according to 247 Sports. Martell, who was recruited as the No. 2 dual threat quarterback in the country back in 2017, made a name for himself at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2016.

After he was featured on Netflix’s “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” Martell originally committed to Ohio State in 2017. He then transferred to Miami after Justin Fields joined the Buckeyes. Martell lost out on the quarterback job at Miami and was shifted to wide receiver. He stood little chance of playing QB for the Hurricanes in 2021 after D’Eriq King announced his decision to return to school.

Martell opted out of the 2020 college football season in September after being suspended by Miami. He recently sent some tweets about getting his mind right after not being active on social media for several months.