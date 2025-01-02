Jalen Milroe makes big announcement about his future

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on Thursday announced a major move about his future on Thursday.

Milroe said in a social media statement that he intends to enter the NFL Draft. The decision comes two days after Milroe and the Crimson Tide suffered a surprising loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

BREAKING: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe declares for the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/vaqHoRg9Ks — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 2, 2025

Milroe had one year of eligibility remaining at Alabama, but this decision does not come as a surprise.

While not ranked in the top tier of draft hopefuls, Milroe does a lot of things well that the NFL will like, and has an outside chance of working his way into the first round. There will be questions about how well he will develop as a passer, as that side of his game has been inconsistent throughout his Alabama career. Despite that, he is an athletic dual-threat quarterback whom some teams will see a lot of potential in.

Milroe threw for 2,844 yards and rushed for 726 more this season, combining for 36 total touchdowns with 11 interceptions. His best season was in 2023, when he finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting with 35 total touchdowns to just six interceptions.