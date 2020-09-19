James Franklin gives update on Micah Parsons’ status for 2020

A number of Big Ten stars who had opted out of the 2020 season have reversed course after the conference announced it would play this fall. So far, Micah Parsons is not one of them.

Penn State’s star linebacker had declared for the NFL Draft in early August, and had not yet changed that Saturday morning. Coach James Franklin told FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” that the door is open for Parsons, but nothing was sorted out yet.

Urban Meyer asks James Franklin if Micah Parsons will come back: "We're still having some conversations with Micah. … Healthy dialogue going on." Door is still open but mentions it's more complicated bc Micah opted out so long ago. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 19, 2020

Parsons’ status is complicated. He hired an agent, so he may have issues regaining eligibility if he does want to play. He also had good reason to opt out of the season in the first place.

Parsons would be a junior this season. He had 109 total tackles last season, including 14 for a loss and five sacks. He’s regarded as a possible top ten pick in next year’s NFL Draft.