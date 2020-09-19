 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 19, 2020

James Franklin gives update on Micah Parsons’ status for 2020

September 19, 2020
by Grey Papke

A number of Big Ten stars who had opted out of the 2020 season have reversed course after the conference announced it would play this fall. So far, Micah Parsons is not one of them.

Penn State’s star linebacker had declared for the NFL Draft in early August, and had not yet changed that Saturday morning. Coach James Franklin told FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” that the door is open for Parsons, but nothing was sorted out yet.

Parsons’ status is complicated. He hired an agent, so he may have issues regaining eligibility if he does want to play. He also had good reason to opt out of the season in the first place.

Parsons would be a junior this season. He had 109 total tackles last season, including 14 for a loss and five sacks. He’s regarded as a possible top ten pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus