Micah Parsons opts out of 2020 college football season

Another big name has opted out of the 2020 college football season, with Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons announcing he won’t play this season.

Parsons said in a video for PennLive that his desire to protect the health of his young son outweighed his desire to play in 2020, and he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

“As I consider all my options for the 2020 season, I decided I needed to make a choice, not for myself, but my son, and those dearest to me,” Parsons said in the video. “While I felt safe with the health and safety standards set as we returned to Penn State for workouts, the potential risk to the health and well-being of my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season. Therefore, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

In terms of draft prospects, Parsons is the biggest opt-out of the college football season yet. He’s a consensus top-ten player on draft boards and will likely go early in the first round next April.

Parsons is not the only top college player to decide against playing in 2020.