Report: Jason Garrett a finalist for 1 college head coaching job

Jason Garrett has been linked to college head coaching jobs in the past, and he is reportedly being strongly considered for at least one current vacancy.

Garrett has emerged as a finalist for the Stanford head coaching job, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reports.

Garrett, who was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-2019, last served as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants for one-plus season. He was fired midway through last season.

Though he has no experience coaching at the collegiate level, Garrett has drawn plenty of interest there. The 56-year-old was considered the frontrunner for another college head coaching job a year ago.

Garrett has been working as an analyst for NBC Sports this season and regularly appears on “Sunday Night Football” as well as Notre Dame broadcasts.

Stanford is searching for a new head coach after David Shaw surprisingly stepped down. Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor is one of the other finalists, according to The Athletic. One current NFL offensive coordinator was also viewed as a candidate for the Stanford job, but he is reportedly no longer being considered.