Details of Jedd Fisch’s Arizona contract revealed

December 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Arizona has revealed the details on new head coach Jedd Fisch’s contract.

The former New England Patriots quarterback coach will start with a base salary of $1.8 million in 2021, according to Jason Scheer of 247Sports. With additional agreements with Nike, that base salary will rise to $2.6 million to start with. Fisch’s salary will ultimately rise to $3.1 million by the fifth year of his deal.

Fisch will get a $3.7 million salary pool for assistant coaches. His buyout starts at $6 million if he leaves the school voluntarily during or after year one, but that eventually falls to a miniscule $1 million by year 5.

Fisch was announced as the school’s new head coach earlier Wednesday. He’ll be making less than the $3.1 million annual salary Kevin Sumlin was on, and is pretty cheap as far as Power 5 coaches go. Maybe that was a factor in his hiring.

