Details of Jedd Fisch’s Arizona contract revealed

Arizona has revealed the details on new head coach Jedd Fisch’s contract.

The former New England Patriots quarterback coach will start with a base salary of $1.8 million in 2021, according to Jason Scheer of 247Sports. With additional agreements with Nike, that base salary will rise to $2.6 million to start with. Fisch’s salary will ultimately rise to $3.1 million by the fifth year of his deal.

Fisch will get a $3.7 million salary pool for assistant coaches. His buyout starts at $6 million if he leaves the school voluntarily during or after year one, but that eventually falls to a miniscule $1 million by year 5.

Fisch was announced as the school’s new head coach earlier Wednesday. He’ll be making less than the $3.1 million annual salary Kevin Sumlin was on, and is pretty cheap as far as Power 5 coaches go. Maybe that was a factor in his hiring.