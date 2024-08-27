Jim Harbaugh gave Connor Stalions a game ball for notable reason

Jim Harbaugh has maintained that he had absolutely no knowledge of Connor Stalions illegally scouting opposing teams when Harbaugh was the head coach at Michigan, but a new detail has made some people even more skeptical of that claim.

Stalions told his story in a Netflix documentary called “Untold: Sign Stealer,” which was released on Tuesday. In the documentary, Stalions proudly showed off a game ball that Harbaugh presented the former staffer with following a win over Iowa in 2022. Stalions explained that the ball, which says his name on it, was given to him in recognition of his work “deciphering signals.”

“So, I actually got the game ball for the Iowa game in ’22 for deciphering signals,” Stalions said. “I’m the only one that has one that says my name on it.

“Understanding coach Harbaugh and his way of coaching, I think that if anything it’s like, ‘Hey, we see you, you’re doing a good job.’ The funny thing he said after I got the game ball is, ‘Don’t get a big head, Connor. Don’t get a big head.'”

Deciphering an opponent’s signals is common practice in sports, and the act itself is not illegal. Harbaugh has not denied that Stalions’ job at Michigan was to decipher opponents’ signals. The Los Angeles Chargers coach simply says he had no idea Stalions did so illegally.

The documentary also showed footage from when Stalions was interviewed by NCAA investigators. Stalions, a retired captain in the United States Marine Corps, admitted to purchasing tickets to games featuring Michigan opponents and transferring the tickets to friends or family. He also said those who attended the games sent him some film, though he did not admit that he sent anyone to games and instructed them to gather intel.

Stalions also denied that he snuck onto a team’s sideline disguised as a staffer in order to scout a future Michigan opponent.

Harbaugh will claim that he thought Stalions legally scouted opponents and was incredibly good at his job. Many people did not believe that before, and Stalions showing off the game ball will only create more doubt.