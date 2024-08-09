Michigan sends defiant message to NCAA with Jim Harbaugh move

The Michigan Wolverines are sending a fairly defiant message to the NCAA with a big Jim Harbaugh announcement.

Harbaugh will be the honorary captain for Michigan’s home opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31, the school confirmed Friday. The announcement comes just days after the NCAA imposed heavy penalties against Harbaugh for misleading investigators over a set of recruiting violations.

Jim Harbaugh will be Michigan’s honorary captain for the Aug. 31 opener against Fresno State, its first game since winning a national title. I’m sure this won’t elicit any nuclear reactions #onhere — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) August 9, 2024

Michigan may not intend this as a message, but it certainly reads like one. It certainly proves the school has no plans to distance itself from Harbaugh, who left for the Los Angeles Chargers after leading the Wolverines to a national title in January. He departed amid the backdrop of multiple allegations of NCAA rules violations, though he has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Michigan would obviously want to honor Harbaugh in some way after last season’s accomplishments. Doing it this way, and announcing it just days after the NCAA handed down its verdict, feels a bit more pointed than it otherwise would have.