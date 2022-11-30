Jim Harbaugh shares who is the X-factor for Michigan

Michigan wore down Ohio State on Saturday in a dominant performance that got them one step closer to another College Football Playoff berth. Several Wolverines players had their best game of the season in the rivalry showdown, but head coach Jim Harbaugh said there is one member of his staff who should be getting more credit.

Harbaugh told reporters this week that he views strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert as “the X-factor for our entire football program.”

Jim Harbaugh: “To me, Ben Herbert is the ‘X’ factor for our entire football program.” He says strength and conditioning has been a difference-maker for Michigan all season. — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 28, 2022

Herbert is in his fifth season working on Harbaugh’s staff. It is not often that a strength coach receives praise for a program’s success, but Harbaugh obviously thinks Michigan would not be where they are without Herbert.

If you had to come up with two words to describe Michigan’s performance against Ohio State, “strength” and “conditioning” would be perfect choices. They wore down the Buckeyes with a balanced attack and power running. Ohio State had plenty of chances to come back in the second half, but Michigan looked like they had far more juice. Perhaps that was the work of Herbert paying off.