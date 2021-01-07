Johnny Manziel hilariously dunked on Texas over Heisman Trophy claim

Johnny Manziel was among those who got in on the fun bashing Texas for taking some claim in the Heisman Trophy result on Tuesday.

Alabama was the big winner at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the honor, while quarterback Mac Jones was third and Bama running back Najee Harris was fifth.

Texas brought up the Heisman results as a way to promote their hiring of Steve Sarkisian as their new head coach. Sark was Bama’s offensive coordinator this season.

Manziel ripped on Texas for their tweeting touting Sark’s role in the Heisman. He sarcastically said that Texas pretty much won the SEC championship too.

You guys pretty much won the SEC championship too…CONGRATS!!!!! https://t.co/U6exUAKqyC — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 6, 2021

Manziel went to Texas A&M and won a Heisman Trophy for the Aggies, so he is rivals with the Longhorns. Ripping on them is natural for him.

Aggies don’t like Longhorns…why is this news? — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 7, 2021

Texas really only should be boasting when Sarkisian develops Heisman Trophy winners for the Longhorns.