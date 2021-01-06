Texas oddly touts Alabama’s DeVonta Smith winning Heisman Trophy

Texas’ Twitter account oddly touted DeVonta Smith’s Heisman Trophy win on Tuesday.

Smith became the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the trophy. He is also the third Alabama player to win the trophy.

So what business did Texas have posting about it? Well, they were touting new head coach Steve Sarkisian’s connection to the award. Sark coordinated Alabama’s offense this season. Alabama’s offense had three of the top five Heisman Trophy finalists, including the winner.

If Texas thinks that Sark is such a big part of the reason for the Tide’s offensive success rather than the talented players others in the program recruited and developed, best of luck to them.

But it’s somewhat sad a program with two great Heisman winners in its history (Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams) has to reach with a tweet like this to promote themselves. They’re better than this.