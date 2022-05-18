Pitt transfer Jordan Addison reportedly down to 2 schools

Jordan Addison is reportedly close to deciding where he will play next season.

The Pitt wide receiver has narrowed his list of destinations to two, according to Jordan Schultz of Boardroom. USC and Texas are the two schools vying for Addison.

Addison would be a big get for either school. A consensus All-American, he caught 17 touchdowns and tallied 1,593 receiving yards as a sophomore for the Panthers in 2021. He decided to enter the transfer portal last month and has been pursued by a number of other top programs that did not make the final cut.

Pitt is already pretty annoyed about Addison’s pending departure. They’ll be even angrier if he winds up at USC, at least according to Pat Narduzzi’s reported reaction to the transfer rumors.