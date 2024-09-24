 Skip to main content
Kansas State fan to finally pay off Taco Bell BYU bet?

September 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A Kansas State fan with his Taco Bell burrito

A diehard Kansas State football fan claims he is ready to pay off what could be the most uncomfortable sports bet of all time.

Last Wednesday, a Wildcats fan who goes by the name “Saint Bill Snyder” on X, declared “if Kstate loses to BYU I’ll shove a beefy 5 layer burrito up my a–.” You can see the original post here. The Cougars then destroyed Kansas State 38-9 on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Naturally, the Kansas State fan’s post went viral, with a little help from the official X account of BYU Football. The Kansas State fan responded by sharing a clip that showed him putting a Taco Bell burrito in the freezer. Then on Sunday, the fan claimed he is prepared to “pay the bet” on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 p.m.

Those of you who are brave enough can tune in to see exactly what the fan means by “pay the bet,” assuming whatever he has planned does not violate X’s terms of use. Hopefully no one is injured during the filming of what’s to come.

