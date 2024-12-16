Did top WR tip his hand he will transfer to Alabama?

Did top transfer target Kevin (KC) Concepcion tip his hand that he will be heading to Alabama? That’s what some are wondering.

Concepcion was one of the first players to enter the transfer portal, as he indicated on Dec. 1 his intent to transfer. The wide receiver had spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at NC State, where he posted 124 catches for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns receiving. He also has two career rushing touchdowns.

On Saturday, Concepcion held an Instagram Live session where he talked about his future. The receiver said he was hoping to be committed within the next week. He was also wearing an Alabama Crimson Tide football shirt in the video, which led many to wondering whether he would be heading to Tuscaloosa.

Transfer receiver KC Concepcion wearing an Alabama shirt on Instagram live pic.twitter.com/4Z31Q645tp — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) December 15, 2024

Concepcion had been on a visit to Alabama, which could help explain why he was wearing the shirt. Concepcion is also said to have interest in Colorado, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina and Texas A&M. No surprise, that’s three SEC schools in contention for Concepcion, who may be looking for the most NIL money possible.

Here are some highlights of Concepcion doing his thing on the field.