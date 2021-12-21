Did Kedon Slovis transfer to Pitt to be with his girlfriend?

Kedon Slovis has found a new home.

The former USC quarterback announced on social media Tuesday that he will be transferring to Pitt.

Slovis has passed for 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his college career. He had a big freshman season in 2019 but hasn’t been quite as productive since then. He battled injuries this year and passed for 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Freshman Jaxson Dart saw plenty of action at quarterback for USC and could be in line to be the starter.

USC has a new coach in Lincoln Riley who also could bring in one of his former Oklahoma players too, so it made sense for Slovis to leave.

Choosing Pitt also makes sense for Slovis. The Panthers are 11-2 this season and their quarterback, Kenny Pickett, was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Slovis has seen the success the Panthers had developing Pickett and may think they could get the most out of him.

There is also another reason that likely aided Slovis’ decision.

Slovis’ girlfriend Kate McKay is a soccer player at Pitt.

McKay is a senior and from Scottsdale, Ariz. and went to Desert Mountain for high school just like Slovis.

The chance to play at a success program that just produced a Heisman finalist, while also being with his girlfriend, was probably too good of a combination to pass up.

Photo: Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Utah Utes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports