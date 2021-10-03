 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 2, 2021

Watch: Kentucky fans storm field after huge 4th down stop to beat Florida

October 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kentucky fans storm field

Kentucky fans went nuts celebrating a huge, rare win over the Florida Gators in Lexington.

Kentucky beat Florida 20-13, making a big stop on fourth-and-goal to solidify the win.

That stop helped Kentucky get the victory, which was their first over Florida in Lexington since 1986.

Take a look at Big Blue Nation storming the field after the huge win:

Look at that sea of blue all over the field.

What a beautiful sight. Congratulations to Kentucky fans on the huge win. The Wildcats are now 5-0 and aiming for another season like their 10-3 finish in 2018.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus