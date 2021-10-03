Watch: Kentucky fans storm field after huge 4th down stop to beat Florida

Kentucky fans went nuts celebrating a huge, rare win over the Florida Gators in Lexington.

Kentucky beat Florida 20-13, making a big stop on fourth-and-goal to solidify the win.

Kentucky knocks down Florida's last chance pic.twitter.com/2Z12SIHrOg — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 3, 2021

That stop helped Kentucky get the victory, which was their first over Florida in Lexington since 1986.

Take a look at Big Blue Nation storming the field after the huge win:

Quite a scene. Grove St. Party relocating to State Street. pic.twitter.com/NbKWGOd6eh — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 3, 2021

Look at that sea of blue all over the field.

What a beautiful sight. Congratulations to Kentucky fans on the huge win. The Wildcats are now 5-0 and aiming for another season like their 10-3 finish in 2018.