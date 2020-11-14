Kentucky pays moving tribute to offensive line coach after his death

The Kentucky football team is mourning the loss of one of its coaches this week, and opened Saturday’s game with a moving tribute.

45-year-old offensive line coach John Schlarman died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was highly regarded as a coach and beloved by his players, who paid tribute to him with Saturday’s opening play.

The Wildcats lined up without a left guard for the first offensive play of their game against Vanderbilt. They opted to take a delay of game penalty, which Vanderbilt declined.

This is powerful. @UKFootball left the LG position open on the first play of the game to honor late OL coach John Schlarman who died on Thursday. Vanderbilt declined the penalty. pic.twitter.com/hRA5bYTPaJ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 14, 2020

It’s been a difficult year and a half for Kentucky football, which also lost one of its iconic players last year.