Kentucky pays moving tribute to offensive line coach after his death

November 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

John Schlarman Kentucky tribute

The Kentucky football team is mourning the loss of one of its coaches this week, and opened Saturday’s game with a moving tribute.

45-year-old offensive line coach John Schlarman died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was highly regarded as a coach and beloved by his players, who paid tribute to him with Saturday’s opening play.

The Wildcats lined up without a left guard for the first offensive play of their game against Vanderbilt. They opted to take a delay of game penalty, which Vanderbilt declined.

It’s been a difficult year and a half for Kentucky football, which also lost one of its iconic players last year.

