Kentucky savagely trolls Florida after beating them

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is known for his love of mayonnaise. On Monday though, Levis and his teammates enjoyed a much more fitting meal.

Levis took to Instagram to share the team dinner that Kentucky enjoyed after defeating Florida over the weekend — roasted alligator.

It was an appropriate entree for the Wildcats after they roasted some Gators of their own on Saturday. Kentucky beat Florida in Gainesville, pulling out a convincing 26-16 victory. The win moved Kentucky from the No. 20 overall ranking in the country to No. 9, while Florida fell from No. 12 to No. 18.

In addition to brutal troll job of their SEC foes, the Wildcats also probably enjoyed a rather rich culinary experience (especially since it looked like that alligator was wrapped in bacon as well). Regardless, this is just the latest in what is becoming an interesting football rivalry between the two schools.