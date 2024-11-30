Kirby Smart makes big admission after Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech

Kirby Smart stayed humble in victory Friday after his Georgia squad won an utterly bonkers game against rival Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs outlasted the Yellow Jackets 44-42 in a game that went into octuple overtime (yes, eight overtimes) at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Georgia Tech raced out to a 17-0 lead in a first half where absolutely nothing was going right for Georgia. But Georgia battled back in the second half and got some help in the form of a crucial Haynes King fumble that gave the Bulldogs life in the closing minutes.

It took eight over periods but the Bulldogs eventually edged out the Yellow Jackets on a Nate Frazier run up the middle during the 8th OT.

GEORGIA WINS IN EIGHT OVERTIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xIVdcUMhVT — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024

After the grueling contest ended, Smart made sure to praise the opposing team and its head coach Brent Key during his postgame interview. The Georgia coach even admitted that Georgia Tech was more physical than his No. 7 Bulldogs squad that night.

“They got a really good football team,” said Smart. “Really physical football team, and they really out-physicalled us tonight. Their quarterback is a warrior, and I have so much respect for the way Brent and them played.”

Georgia Tech built a huge lead over Georgia early in the contest thanks to its potent rushing attack. Dual-threat Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King led the team with 110 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 24 carries. He also had a 26/36 passing clip for 306 yards and 2 TDs.

But Georgia QB Carson Beck had a resurgent performance in the second half. The Bulldogs signal-caller threw all five of his touchdowns after halftime to complete the massive comeback.

The win secured the Bulldogs their fourth-consecutive season with a double-digit win total. It also likely cemented 10-2 Georgia as one of the teams competing in the expanded College Football Playoff.