Knox Kiffin may have dropped hint on Instagram about his dad

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox posted something to his social media that some believe might be a hint about Kiffin’s coaching future.

Knox Kiffin is set to quarterback Oxford High School in a state playoff game Friday night, and posted a photo of himself prior to the game. Notably, in the image, Kiffin’s head is turned so that the LSU logo on his headphones is prominently displayed.

via Knox Kiffin’s IG 🎧🐯🚂 pic.twitter.com/NnQwrKFS1y — Carter Bryant (@PowerHourLSU) November 21, 2025

LSU’s aggressive pursuit of Kiffin is bound to lead some to wonder if Knox’s choice of photo has some added meaning. It is worth noting, however, that he has been at a few LSU games lately as a potential recruit. His sister Presley is also dating one of the team’s star players.

Knox Kiffin making an appearance at his SECOND #LSU game this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/IEEvQTtH8A — The Verdin Verdict (@verdinverdict) November 8, 2025

The Florida Gators are also in pursuit of the Ole Miss head coach, who has so far refused to make any public decision on where he will be coaching next season.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter released a statement on Friday saying he and Kiffin had “many pointed and positive conversations” regarding the coach’s future, and that Kiffin would make a public decision following the Egg Bowl.

“An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game,” Carter wrote.

Let’s lock in and focus on keeping the Golden Egg! pic.twitter.com/5xPfDozhl2 — Keith Carter (@KeithCarterOM) November 21, 2025

Previous reports stated that Ole Miss had given Kiffin an ultimatum to decide on his future by the Egg Bowl. The coach later denied that he had ever received anything like that.

Kiffin is balancing the outside interest with the fact that his team is 10-1 and likely headed for the College Football Playoff. It has not helped that Kiffin keeps making Rebels fans think he might be headed elsewhere.