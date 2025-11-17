Larry Brown Sports

Ole Miss gives Lane Kiffin a deadline to decide on his future

Lane Kiffin in a visor
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during warm ups before the 2022 Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss has given Lane Kiffin a deadline to decide on his coaching future.

Multiple reports on Monday indicated that the school wants Kiffin to decide on his job for next season by the Nov. 28 Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports reported that it is not clear what the school would do if Kiffin failed to decide by that point, but Ole Miss could prevent him from coaching in a hypothetical College Football Playoff game.

The Rebels are off this week. They currently sit at 10-1 and would likely have a playoff berth as long as they handle their business against Mississippi State.

Kiffin is being courted by both Florida and LSU for their open head coaching jobs, while Ole Miss has signaled an eagerness to keep him. LSU in particular has reportedly gone out of its way to try to woo Kiffin and his family to Baton Rouge.

For his part, Kiffin has said he is happy at Ole Miss, but has invited the speculation by refusing to make any clear statements about his future. He has gone 54-19 as the Rebels’ head coach, and this season marks the third consecutive year Ole Miss has reached at least 10 wins.

