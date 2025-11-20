Lane Kiffin worries Ole Miss fans with latest Instagram post

Lane Kiffin continues to toy with Ole Miss fans amid speculation about his future.

Kiffin is in his sixth season at Ole Miss and has the Rebels 10-1 and in contention to make the College Football Playoff. This is his third straight double-digit win season with the Rebels, and his level of consistent success has led him to receive heavy interest from multiple job openings. There have been rumors and reports linking him to both the Florida and LSU vacancies.

Kiffn certainly fed into the rumors on Thursday with a post he made on his Instagram Story. He shared a photo of the side of the building of the Ambassador Jet Center, which is located in Dallas, Texas.

What was Kiffin doing in Dallas? Or was he just sharing a photo and not even there? Who knows with Lane, but he sure knows how to stir things up.

Ole Miss has the weekend off before they face their rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28. It’s possible Lane was doing some recruiting, but Rebels fans will likely be worried about their coach possibly meeting with other schools and courting offers.

Kiffin is signed through 2031 and makes $9 million per year. Ole Miss could try to sweeten Kiffin’s contract in order to keep him around. He has considered leaving Ole Miss in the past but remained there largely due to pleas from his daughter, Landry, who is a sophomore at Ole Miss. Both she and Lane’s son Knox go to school in Oxford. Lane’s daughter, Pressley, plays volleyball at USC.