Kyle Pitts had funny reason for turning down Alabama scholarship

Had things gone a bit differently, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts could have been lining up across the field for Alabama at this weekend’s SEC Championship.

Pitts was a three-star tight end recruit in 2017 when he received a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide. He turned it down, ended up signing with Florida, and has promptly become one of the most dangerous offensive players in the country.

So why did Pitts pass on Alabama, regarded by many recruits as the ideal college football destination?

“I feel like I’m not a country boy,” Pitts said Monday, via Michael Casagrande of al.com. “I mean, I got an offer from Alabama, but that was something I didn’t really consider.”

Pitts grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs. Clearly he wanted something different. Ultimately, if he wanted championships, Alabama would have been the better choice, as Florida’s playoff hopes look dead after Saturday’s loss. It’s worked out for him personally, though, as he’s caught 11 touchdowns in 2020 thanks to a blistering start. It’s hard to argue with those results.