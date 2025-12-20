Veteran head coach has reportedly expressed interest in the Michigan job

A somewhat surprising name has emerged as a potential candidate for the Michigan Wolverines’ head coach job.

Kyle Whittingham, who is stepping down as Utah head coach at the end of the season, has expressed interest in the Michigan job, according to Andrew Birkle, Marlowe Alter, and Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press.

Notably, the report does not explicitly say the interest is mutual. While Whittingham has immense experience, he would seem to be a longshot for the job. The 66-year-old would not really be a long-term option, and given the turmoil the program is in right now, the school might want someone who is not necessarily nearing retirement.

Whittingham went 177-88 in 22 seasons with Utah, including an undefeated season in 2008. His teams have not been quite as successful since, but the Utes are coming off a 10-win campaign this season. There are questions, however, about whether he stepped down by choice or whether the school nudged him out the door.

Michigan is looking for a replacement for Sherrone Moore, who was fired on Dec. 10. One coach is rumored to be the Wolverines’ preferred candidate, but so far, he has yet to give any indication that he wants the job.