Utah announces big news about Kyle Whittingham

The Utah Utes announced some major news on Friday surrounding Kyle Whittingham.

Utah shared a note from Whittingham saying that he was stepping down as the head coach of the Utes.

“The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah,” Whittingham wrote in his note.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years and I’m very grateful for the relationships forget with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here.

“The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals — both on and off the field, has truly been a blessing. Thank you to the University, the Salt Lake community, all of Ute Nation, and most of all my wife and family for your unwavering support that has helped make Utah Football what it is today.”

will coach his last game for the Utes in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31.

Whittingham gathered his team after practice on Friday to announce the news. He is passing the torch along to defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, who last year was named the head coach-in-waiting.

The announcement begs the question: to what extent did Whittingham leave willingly? Utah’s athletic department just took on some private equity investment. Whittingham’s statement also does not explicitly say that he is retiring. The Athletic says he could look to other coaching opportunities.

Utah is 10-2 and facing Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl, which will be Whittingham’s final game as Utah’s head coach. Utah went 177-88 under Whittingham. They won the Mountain West once and Pac-12 twice under his leadership. He was a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year and was also a Mountain West Coach of the Year.