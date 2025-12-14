Kalen DeBoer responds to Michigan head coach speculation

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has been linked to the Michigan head coaching job since it became open on Wednesday, and he addressed that on Sunday.

DeBoer issued a statement denying that he has any interest in the Michigan job. While he did not explicitly mention Michigan, he said his “sole focus” is on the team’s College Football Playoff game against Oklahoma, and that he had no interest in any other jobs.

“I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job,” DeBoer said in the statement. “I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama.”

DeBoer has been seen as the betting favorite in some circles to take the Michigan job. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic speculated that pressure could grow on DeBoer if his team loses in its first CFP game, which would cap off a disappointing end to the season. The Alabama coach is not waiting that long, however, to try and make it a non-story.

This is not the first time DeBoer has been linked to another job. His name came up in connection with the Penn State opening, but he shot that down quickly as well.

In his first two seasons at Alabama, DeBoer has gone 19-7. He previously spent two years at Washington, where he went 25-3.

Michigan is looking for a replacement for Sherrone Moore, who was fired on Wednesday after the school discovered he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.