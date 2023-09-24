Lane Kiffin sends classy message after Ole Miss loses to Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin stayed classy in defeat against Alabama on Saturday.

The Rebels fell to the Crimson Tide 24-10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. After taking a 7-3 lead on the game’s opening touchdown, Ole Miss was outscored 21-3 the rest of the way.

Kiffin took to social media shortly after the loss. He apologized to the Ole Miss faithful and credited Alabama for outperforming them on the field.

“Sorry to let you guys down,” said Kiffin. “We blew that one!! Came to win and didn’t get it done. Put it on me not our players ⁦@OleMissFB also give credit ⁦@AlabamaFTBL played really hard exp of defense. I will miss this match up.”

Sorry to let you guys down. We blew that one!! Came to win and didn’t get it done. Put it on me not our players ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ also give credit ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ played really hard exp of defense. I will miss this match up 👎 pic.twitter.com/mniRyctstP — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 23, 2023

Kiffin also ended his post with a line saying that he “will miss” the matchup. Despite both schools being in the SEC West, they will not play in 2024; the SEC is changing its scheduling due to the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. Kiffin has long been grateful to Nick Saban and showed class to his former boss despite the defeat.

Ole Miss (3-1) will have a chance to bounce back from their first loss against LSU next week.