New name emerges in Michigan head coach search

A new name is emerging as a potential target in Michigan’s search for a new head coach.

Michigan has begun vetting Louisville coach Jeff Brohm as a possible candidate for the job, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. The school has also gauged Brohm’s potential interest in the job. Pete Nakos of On3 also characterized Brohm as “a name of interest” for Michigan.

Brohm’s name coming up cannot be a huge surprise. He has Big Ten experience, having managed to go 36-34 at Purdue. He is 27-12 in his stint at Louisville and has consistently performed well despite lacking the huge resources of other programs.

Brohm was also linked to the Penn State job earlier in the hiring cycle, but ultimately backed out. At that time, he was expected to sign a contract extension with Louisville, but no agreement has officially been made yet.

While the Michigan job is appealing, Brohm is a Louisville alumnus, so getting him to leave his school might be challenging. Plus, the Michigan program does not appear to be in a great place right now, which might make it less appealing than it usually would be.