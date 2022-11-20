Lane Kiffin delivers funny comment about Auburn job after loss

Lane Kiffin has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Auburn job, but the coach wonders if his SEC rival would even want him now after seeing the way Ole Miss played on Saturday.

There have been reports that Kiffin is a top target for Auburn since the Tigers fired former head coach Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31. Kiffin was asked about the rumblings once again after Ole Miss lost 42-27 to Arkansas. He reiterated that he is happy where he’s at but did not explicitly rule out taking another job. Kiffin then cracked a joke about Auburn not wanting him with the way the Rebels played in the first half on Saturday.

“Like I said, I love being here. I mean, I don’t want to look to next year already with a regular season game (remaining), but this is not one of those years where you say we’re gonna lose all these guys,” Kiffin said, via Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports. “There’s a lot of people coming back and a lot of new guys offensively, especially. So, very excited about the future. I don’t know that stuff out there — No. 1 stuff. Maybe if they watched the first half I wouldn’t be No. 1 anymore then.”

Ole Miss trailed 35-6 at halftime on Saturday and never really gave themselves a chance to win. It seemed like the Rebels were spent from their hard-fought 30-24 loss to Alabama last week.

We highly doubt one game will deter Auburn’s interest in Kiffin. This is not the first time Kiffin has addressed the Auburn talk, but his responses have seemed quite calculated. If nothing else, the 47-year-old could use the Auburn rumors to get more money from Ole Miss.