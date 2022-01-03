 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin offers injury update on star QB Matt Corral

January 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Matt Corral at Ole Miss

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was carted off the field after suffering an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night, but he has fortunately gotten some good news since.

Corral injured his leg while scrambling on a 3rd-and-20 play in his team’s eventual loss to Baylor. His right leg was rolled up on, and the injury looked like it had the potential to be serious. But on Monday, Kiffin tweeted that Corral’s X-rays came back negative and said the quarterback “will be great.”

Corral is one of the top QB prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, so that is obviously great news. He returned to the sideline on crutches during the Sugar Bowl, leading many to speculate that the injury was serious.

Corral finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting this year. He is a potential first-round pick, which is why he faced questions about risking injury by playing in the Sugar Bowl. Corral provided a great answer to those questions leading up to the game.

Photo: Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral (2) warms up on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium before the game with Alabama. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

