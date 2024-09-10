 Skip to main content
September 10, 2024

Lane Kiffin takes jab at Paul Finebaum again

September 10, 2024
by Larry Brown
Lane Kiffin wearing a headset

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban has retired, so Lane Kiffin’s new target for poking fun seems to be Paul Finebaum.

Kiffin on Tuesday jabbed Finebaum over the ESPN college football host’s latest bad prediction.

“There is no chance Auburn loses to Cal. NONE. Book it,” Finebaum had said in response to a person who called into “The Paul Finebaum Show” last week.

Of course, despite Finebaum’s adamant stance, Auburn indeed lost 21-14 at home to Cal over the weekend.

The poor prediction by Finebaum made its way to Kiffin, who commented via X on Tuesday.

“@finebaum What are you good at again??” Kiffin asked Finebaum rhetorically.

Teasing Finebaum is nothing new for Kiffin.

In July, the Ole Miss coach jabbed Finebaum for all the bad predictions the host has made over the years.

It seems that Finebaum is Kiffin’s newest punching bag.

Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels are 2-0 this season and ranked No. 5 in the AP poll.

