Lane Kiffin calls out Paul Finebaum’s bad predictions

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin quite early took Paul Finebaum to task on Thursday over some of Finebaum’s previous predictions that did not age so well.

Kiffin and Finebaum got into an amusingly cordial exchange over some of Finebaum’s previous Kiffin quotes. The radio host famously dubbed Kiffin the “Miley Cyrus of college football” in 2013, just before Kiffin was fired by USC. Kiffin was happy to bring that up in Thursday’s interview, and he used that as an opportunity to roast Finebaum over some other predictions that did not age well.

"Really, I don't know what you're good at. You predicted Coach Saban was done — that didn't happen. You basically said Miley Cyrus stinks, and she's still going." – Lane Kiffin with a little ribbing of Paul Finebaum. 😂 (H/T @JustOKsport) pic.twitter.com/2QVF62dUk6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 18, 2024

“Look what happened. I would never have gotten to work for Coach (Nick) Saban. All these other things wouldn’t happen, so I appreciate you for helping get me fired,” Kiffin joked.

Finebaum pointed out that Kiffin and Miley Cyrus are both still successful today, an opening that Kiffin eagerly seized.

“So you were wrong on that. Really, I don’t know what you’re good at. You predicted that Coach Saban was done. That didn’t happen. You basically said Miley Cyrus stinks, and she’s still going,” Kiffin said.

Finebaum took the ridicule in good humor, and the whole back-and-forth did not seem to be totally serious. Kiffin definitely brought some receipts with him, though, and was eager to use them.

This is also nothing new for Kiffin. Finebaum predicted numerous times that the Alabama dynasty under Saban was on its last legs, and Kiffin never let that go. This is not even the first time Kiffin has brought up the Miley Cyrus comment. Then again, as long as Kiffin is successful and keeps proving people like Finebaum wrong, why not have some fun with it?