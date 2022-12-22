 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments

December 22, 2022
by Grey Papke
Lane Kiffin in a visor

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during warm ups before the 2022 Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin will not miss out on the chance to taunt Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher when it comes to recruiting and NIL matters.

Fisher recently offered comments about recruiting and the transfer portal, calling it an “absolute joke” and decrying “so much tampering” in the portal. These comments struck some as hypocritical, as Fisher has been accused of taking advantage of the exact things he is criticizing.

That seemed to be at the heart of Kiffin’s reaction. The Ole Miss coach retweeted Fisher’s remarks, adding only a facepalm emoji.

Kiffin has previously made it very clear how he feels about Fisher and the Texas A&M program. As he did here, the Ole Miss coach has never hesitated to bring it up as often as he can.

Fisher has previously fought back against claims of rule-breaking in the Texas A&M program, but his rivals are not convinced. No matter what he says, few are going to believe that he is being genuine.

