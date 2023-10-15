Lane Kiffin reacts to son’s photo with rival coach

Few coaches in college football are better recruiters than Lane Kiffin, but he may have to step up his efforts to avoid losing his own son to a rival program.

Kiffin’s son Knox, who is in 8th grade, wants to play quarterback at the college level. Though his father is the head coach at Ole Miss, Knox seems to be a big Texas fan. The teenager posed for a photo with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on Friday, and the two held up the “Hook ’em Horns” hand gesture.

Lane shared the photo on social media with a funny reaction:

Texas had the week off, so Sarkisian attended Friday night’s game between powerhouse high school programs Mater Dei and No. St. John Bosco in Southern California. Knox was also in attendance repping the Longhorns’ colors.

Of course, Lane and Sarkisian coached together at USC and are friends. Lane even admitted earlier this year that Texas is one of five programs on Knox’s list. It looks like the elder Kiffin may have some work to do.